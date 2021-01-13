Broncos hire George Paton for vacant General Manager spot

Advertisement

Paton is 13th GM in Broncos history
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM MST
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have a new General Manager, agreeing to terms with George Paton on a six-year deal to become the 13th GM in Broncos team history.

Denver hires Paton away from the Minnesota Vikings, who was with the organization for the last 14 seasons. Paton most recently served as the assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel, and was considered a top candidate for a GM job in the NFL for years.

“Early in this process, it became clear why George has been such a coveted GM candidate for so many years,” John Elway said in a statement Wednesday. “He is a proven evaluator who knows every detail of leading football operations. With his experience in all aspects of the job—the college and pro sides, salary cap, trades, working with the head coach and bringing the staff together—George is more than ready to succeed in this role.”

At the beginning of January, Elway announced he would be stepping down from the General Manager role, a position he held with the team since 2011.

Paton won the job over New Orleans assistant GM Terry Fontenot, New England’s Dave Ziegler, Chicago’s Champ Kelly, and Denver’s Brian Stark.

Paton will have his work cut out for him in Denver. The Broncos have failed to make the playoffs since their Super Bowl 50 season in 2015, and haven’t recorded a winning season since 2016.

In a video uploaded to @Broncos Twitter Wednesday, Paton says he and his family are “fired up to join the Denver community.”

