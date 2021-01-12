Young dog undergoing treatment after abuse leaves him blind: How you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A young dog is finally receiving the care he deserves after suffering repeated abuse for much of its short life.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region recently took in 18-month-old Cooper after receiving reports he was being repeatedly beaten by an acquaintance of his owner.

The terrier was rendered blind and left with multiple fractures, a tail injury, and abrasions on his paws from being dragged. Suspect Christian Balkham, 22, faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, while Cooper’s owner is charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals for housing the dog in an unsafe environment and not getting Cooper timely veterinary care.

“Sadly, our evidence leads us to believe that Cooper was intentionally harmed, repeatedly over a period of time, by the individual charged,” said Jamie Norris, director of ALE. “This has been a very emotional case for our officers, and we are glad Cooper is safe and receiving the care he needs. We thank the community members who spoke up on Cooper’s behalf and called ALE. Without them stepping up, Cooper may have remained in this situation. HSPPR encourages members of the public to call ALE when they witness suspected abuse.”

Cooper is seeing an eye specialist, and HSPPR hopes he will be a candidate for surgery to restore vision in one eye. A team of veterinarians is treating his other injuries. He has a long road of healing ahead, and anyone wishing to help HSPPR with the cost can do so by clicking here.

The pup is safe in a loving foster home. He’s not available for adoption at this time due to the ongoing felony case against his alleged abuser.

