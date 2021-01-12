Advertisement

US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26. It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S., and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don’t have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims
Monument, Colorado.
Monument passes resolution condemning what they call ‘unconstitutional limitations’ imposed by governor
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer
Police car with lights
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 11

Latest News

YouTube said in a tweet that it suspended President Donald Trump’s channel after new content...
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both veterans in their 80s, have been friends since 1949....
Veterans, friends of more than 70 years vaccinated for COVID-19 together
The two friends are staying connected despite the COVID-19 pandemic, going together to get...
'Big relief' as friends of more than 70 years receive COVID-19 vaccines together
1.12.21
Mild weather today