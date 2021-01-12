Advertisement

U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer

Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.(@SenBillCassidy/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A U.S. Senator shared photos of a man he says is wanted in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

The photos can be viewed at the top of this article. Sen. Bill Cassidy says the U.S. Capitol Police shared the photos with him Tuesday morning.

If you recognize the man pictured, you’re asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or click here to submit information.

U.S. Capitol Police say Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Colorado’s governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday to honor Sicknick and another officer.

