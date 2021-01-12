Advertisement

Monument passes resolution condemning what they call ‘unconstitutional limitations’ imposed by governor

Monument, Colorado.
Monument, Colorado.(Town of Monument)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:08 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The Monument Board of Trustees made a statement Monday night through the passage of a resolution, stating they believe actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic taken by Colorado’s governor are unconstitutional.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Trustees passed Resolution 08-2021. The document can be read at the bottom of this article. The 7-0 vote came Monday night following a work session and a special meeting. In the resolution, the board is calling on the governor to reclassify every business as an essential business.

The title of the resolution is, “A resolution reasserting the rights of the Town of Monument and its residents and condemning the unconstitutional limitations imposed upon their freedoms by the governor of Colorado.”

The idea for the resolution came following what Monument Mayor Don Wilson described as passionate discussions on business restrictions in a recent Board of Trustees meeting. Wilson recognizes the dangers associated with COVID-19 but says this resolution is about treating all businesses equally.

“We do understand the concerns and the health risks associated with COVID and its spreading,” Wilson explained over the phone. “Our big concern is businesses not getting treated fairly.”

The resolution goes on to state it is up to business owners and individuals to be responsible for evaluating their own establishment and their capacity to safely accept patrons. However, one paragraph serves as a reminder of the guidelines set in place across Colorado through the state’s COVID-19 Dial Framework. As of Monday, El Paso County fell under “level orange” on the state’s dial.

“The Board of Trustees understands that, notwithstanding their unconstitutional nature,” part of the resolution reads. “State authorities will attempt to pressure businesses to comply and may threaten their livelihoods. The Town of Monument does not have the ability to preclude State enforcement actions. The Board therefore calls on each business and individual to determine for themselves the level to which they desire to comply, in their best interests, with the Governor’s unconstitutional orders.”

Gov. Jared Polis responded to the resolution during a news conference on Tuesday.

“They are simply incorrect if they say it’s unconstitutional, the courts have not agreed with that,” Gov. Polis explained of the COVID-19 guidelines put in place. “These extraordinary steps have saved the lives of thousands of Coloradans.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer
Police car with lights
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 11

Latest News

1.12.21
Mild weather today
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Police shoot, kill man in suburban Denver
Image from the CDC's COVID-19 vaccination Program Interim Playbook.
Colorado governor responds to CDC’s recommendation to expand COVID-19 vaccine to include people 65 and older
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th amendment