Pueblo County Officials swearing-in ceremony

Those officials included Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, Pueblo County Commissioner Elect Epimenio Griego and 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A socially distant ceremony was held Tuesday morning outside of the Pueblo County Courthouse to swear in three Pueblo county officials.

Those officials included Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, Pueblo County Commissioner Elect Epimenio Griego, and 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

This is the second term Commissioner Ortiz has served for Pueblo County. Ortiz says he has several objectives he wants to meet this term. “The mantra for my final term is the time is now. I’ve spent a lot of time working on various things in my first term. I feel like this term is where these projects I’ve been working on, like the Pueblo County Jail, the Joe Martinez Boulevard extension and others, this is the time to complete them” says Ortiz.

Epimenio Griego was also sworn in this morning. Griego tells 11 News he is very excited to be in this position. “I’m excited to work with Commissioner Wiseman and Ortiz and the citizens of Pueblo. I mean that was my goal I knocked a lot of doors and I’m really looking forward to going back and seeing some of the people that I actually talk to and help me get here” says Griego.

Over the past 20 years D.A. Jeff Chostner has served Pueblo County in various positions. District Attorney Chostner says this term he is going to make it a point to be a good prosecutor and provide justice here in Pueblo County, but does have goals for a larger scale.

“One of our primary goals is to ensure to the public that they know that we uphold the rule of law not the rule of man. I will provide to each and everyone of you to the best of my ability calm rational reasonable and firm leader ship in a time of chaos and confusion.”” says Chostner.

All three officials were sworn in and then gave a speech, many of them thanking the community and loved ones for allowing them to be in these positions.

You can watch the full ceremony here.

