Public asked to help ID suspects in Subway restaurant robbery

Police are asking anyone who recognizes these men to come forward.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes these men to come forward.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a robbery over the summer.

On the night of Aug. 1, robbers walked into the Subway restaurant at Stetson Hill and Tutt, threatened an employee with a handgun and demanded money. After getting what they came for, the suspects fled and were able to evade police.

Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released two surveillance stills showing the suspected robbers and asked the public for help identifying them. The only description police are currently releasing is that both men were Black, 6 feet tall and weighed between 150-160 pounds. They covered their faces with masks and appeared on camera to be wearing backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-634-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

