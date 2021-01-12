Denver Police release a statement on the potential for protest activity in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver released a statement on Tuesday tied to the possibility of protest activity in Colorado.

The FBI has been warning of plans for armed protests. Protests are allegedly being considered in all 50 state capitols in a time frame that spans from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20. Denver Police are reporting they are aware of two possible protests being planned.

The following statement was shared by Denver Police on Tuesday just before 3:30 in the afternoon:

#Denver Police Statement on Potential Protest Activity pic.twitter.com/iDUScxZZj0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2021

