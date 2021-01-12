Advertisement

Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.(CDLE.Colorado.Gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST
DENVER (AP) — A fraud detection program included in upgraded Colorado Department of Labor and Employment software has flagged thousands of unemployment benefits requests as suspicious.

Colorado Public Radio reports that after the department completed the installation Sunday, the anti-fraud system flagged about 20% of approximately 32,000 claims for payment. The department says the system looks for 27 attributes of suspicious accounts, ranging from claimants who are older than 100 to people listed as deceased in public records.

An official says there is a possibility of temporary suspension of benefits to an unknown number of people wrongly caught in the software-powered net.

