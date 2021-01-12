Bomb threat against El Paso County Sheriff’s Office determined to be fake, remains under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement buildings in Colorado Springs have been given the all-clear following a possible bomb threat Tuesday morning.

According to Springs police, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off Tuesday morning about a possible bomb threat directed at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Teller County contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department, which in turn sent officers to check EPSO’s downtown buildings, as well as CSPD’s main headquarters and substations. No suspicious devices were located.

At the time of this writing, the incident remains under investigation, and no further information has been released. Anyone with any knowledge in the case is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.