Advertisement

Belichick won’t get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”

In a one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, instead explaining “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement, which was forwarded to The Associated Press by the team.

“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”

Although he describes himself as apolitical, Belichick wrote Trump a letter during the 2016 presidential campaign that the candidate read aloud at a rally in the days before the election. Belichick has said the two are friends.

Trump announced on Sunday that he would be awarding Belichick the nation’s highest civilian honor this week as part of a late flurry of presentations that also included three golfers: Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and the late Babe Zaharias.

Sorenstam and Player accepted their awards in a private ceremony the day after the Capitol riot.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims
Monument, Colorado.
Monument passes resolution condemning what they call ‘unconstitutional limitations’ imposed by governor
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer
Police car with lights
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 11

Latest News

YouTube said in a tweet that it suspended President Donald Trump’s channel after new content...
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both veterans in their 80s, have been friends since 1949....
Veterans, friends of more than 70 years vaccinated for COVID-19 together
The two friends are staying connected despite the COVID-19 pandemic, going together to get...
'Big relief' as friends of more than 70 years receive COVID-19 vaccines together
1.12.21
Mild weather today