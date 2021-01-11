Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.(Department of Justice)
By Tony Keith and Catherine Silver
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with ties to the prestigious United States Air Force Academy is suspected of being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.

The arrest papers for Larry Rendell Brock can be viewed at the bottom of this article. According to the Department of Justice, Brock was arrested on Sunday while in Texas. He is suspected of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

11 News confirmed with the Air Force Academy that Brock graduated from the academy in 1989. A spokesperson for the academy noted that Brock is no longer serving in the Air Force Reserve after retiring in 2014. As a private citizen, the Air Force no longer has jurisdiction over him.

Pictures from the riot started circulating online and multiple tips resulted in the arrest of Brock. Brock made a court appearance Monday morning in Texas before the FBI took him into custody.

