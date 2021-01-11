PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Leaders in Pueblo County are working to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here to sign up to get notified of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Pueblo for individuals who are 70 and older. The sign-up form is just to get notifications, it is not going to be used to set up an appointment or add your name to a list to get the vaccine.

Nearly 700 people were vaccinated on Monday during a vaccination clinic. However, many people had to be turned away.

“We have met our quota today,” the Pueblo County Health Department posted to its website. “No more vaccine is available at the Pueblo Mall today [Monday]. Do not attempt to go to the clinic at this time, avoid the area due to heavy traffic.”

Leaders made clear when it comes to getting vaccinated, the public needs to sign up and not just show up.

There are more than 23,000 people who are 70 and older in Pueblo County.

LIVE: Update on Pueblo vaccine distribution LIVE: An update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pueblo County. Continue watching coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center with Jon Wiener KKTV online up until 11 News at 4 here: https://www.kktv.com/livestream2/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, January 11, 2021

