Advertisement

Sign up to get notified of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Pueblo

COVID-19 in Colorado
COVID-19 in Colorado(AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Leaders in Pueblo County are working to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here to sign up to get notified of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Pueblo for individuals who are 70 and older. The sign-up form is just to get notifications, it is not going to be used to set up an appointment or add your name to a list to get the vaccine.

Nearly 700 people were vaccinated on Monday during a vaccination clinic. However, many people had to be turned away.

“We have met our quota today,” the Pueblo County Health Department posted to its website. “No more vaccine is available at the Pueblo Mall today [Monday]. Do not attempt to go to the clinic at this time, avoid the area due to heavy traffic.”

Leaders made clear when it comes to getting vaccinated, the public needs to sign up and not just show up.

There are more than 23,000 people who are 70 and older in Pueblo County.

LIVE: Update on Pueblo vaccine distribution

LIVE: An update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pueblo County. Continue watching coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center with Jon Wiener KKTV online up until 11 News at 4 here: https://www.kktv.com/livestream2/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims
Monument, Colorado.
Monument passes resolution condemning what they call ‘unconstitutional limitations’ imposed by governor
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer
Police car with lights
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 11

Latest News

1.12.21
Mild weather today
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Police shoot, kill man in suburban Denver
Image from the CDC's COVID-19 vaccination Program Interim Playbook.
Colorado governor responds to CDC’s recommendation to expand COVID-19 vaccine to include people 65 and older
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Pence quotes the Bible and asks for everyone to come together as he writes he will not invoke the 25th amendment