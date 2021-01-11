Pueblo libraries to resume in-person services starting Jan. 19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news for anyone who loves spending time in libraries!

The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) has announced it is resuming in-person services on a limited basis starting next week.

The move follows Pueblo County’s recent downgrade from level red to orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The move to level red during the fall is what prompted the library district to close all of its buildings to the public in November.

PCCLD says effective Jan. 19, a limited number of patrons will be allowed inside the library for 60 minutes during normal business hours. Visitors can use that time to browse library materials, use computers, make copies and check out.

The following safety measures will be in place while patrons visit the library:

All patrons are required to submit to a health screening upon entering the library.

All visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask while inside the library. Children under the age of 3 are exempt. Anyone who cannot tolerate wearing a facemask due to a medical condition will be offered accommodations but are not permitted to enter any library building without a face mask.

Employees and visitors are required to continue following social distancing measures while inside the library.

Frequent cleaning and sanitization of high touch surfaces.

Returned library materials are quarantined for 72 hours.

Bathrooms are locked but can be opened by staff upon request. Drinking fountains remain turned off.

No outside food and or drinks are allowed in the library.

All in-person programs and meeting room use is still suspended at this time.

Visitors are asked to provide contact information, if needed, for tracing purposes and are encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

For those preferring a more socially-distant visit to the library, curbside, mail, online and virtual services will remain available.

