No. 3 North Dakota Blanks Colorado College, 3-0

Tigers fall to 3-6-2
Colorado College
Colorado College(KKTV)
By Colorado College Athletics
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Collin Adams scored a goal and added an assist and Adam Scheel had 27 saves as third-ranked North Dakota defeated Colorado College, 3-0, Sunday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Tyler Kleven opened the scoring at the 9:43 mark of the first period after taking a pass from Judd Caulfield and putting a shot from the high slot past CC goalie Matt Vernon.

Josiah Slavin had two prime chances to get the Tigers on the board in the opening frame, but his shorthanded breakaway attempt clanged off the post, then Scheel made an outstanding save on Slavin’s blast from the right circle during a power play.

The Fighting Hawks struck twice in the middle frame. Grant Mismash scored from in close at the 5:52 mark, then Collin Adams deflected the puck past Vernon at 13:20.

The Tigers outshot North Dakota, 27-18, including a season-high four by Connor Mayer.

Vernon finished the game with 15 saves. North Dakota capitalized on one of its three power plays, while Colorado College finished 0-for-4.

The same two teams will wrap up the two-game series on Monday, Jan. 11, beginning at 7 p.m.

