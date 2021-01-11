Advertisement

Future first dog Major Biden is a rescue, will get own ‘indoguration’

It’s scheduled for Jan. 17
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.(Source: Delaware Humane Association, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – President-elect Joe Biden will not be the only one getting some fanfare when he enters the White House this month.

His rescue dog, Major, is being honored with his own “indoguration.”

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is hosting a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation’s first shelter dog to step into the role of first dog.

We've got big, happy news to round out your week!!! Delaware Humane Association & Pumpkin Petcare invite you & your pup...

Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Friday, January 8, 2021

The “indogeration” event is scheduled for Jan. 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC’s “Today.”

A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.

While Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue.

Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Luci.

Bill Clinton’s family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

Major won’t be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado labor department software flags thousands of claims
Monument, Colorado.
Monument passes resolution condemning what they call ‘unconstitutional limitations’ imposed by governor
This photo was used in arrest papers to identify Larry Rendell Brock.
U.S. Air Force Academy grad faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
Man wanted for questioning, according to u.S. Sen. Cassidy.
U.S. Senator tweets photo of a man wanted for questioning tied to the death of Capitol Police Officer
Police car with lights
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 11

Latest News

YouTube said in a tweet that it suspended President Donald Trump’s channel after new content...
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both veterans in their 80s, have been friends since 1949....
Veterans, friends of more than 70 years vaccinated for COVID-19 together
The two friends are staying connected despite the COVID-19 pandemic, going together to get...
'Big relief' as friends of more than 70 years receive COVID-19 vaccines together
1.12.21
Mild weather today