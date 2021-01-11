Fugitive yak taken into custody by Silverthorne police

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A yak on the lam is now in custody thanks to some wild west moves by Silverthorne police!

We added a new task to our Sergeants Job Descriptions....

“Yak Wrangling”#SumCo

⁦@SilverthorneCO⁩ pic.twitter.com/CU2fDJP5UH — Chief John Minor (@SilverPD01) January 11, 2021

The police chief told sister station CBS Denver that the yak was being loaded onto a livestock trailer Saturday when it decided to make a run for it. The animal managed to evade capture at first, roaming from yard to yard in a neighborhood.

But it was no match for police officers, who were able to stop the yak in its tracks.

The animal was a first-time offender and able to be released from police custody, officials joked.

“A search of online public records shows the yak has no prior criminal record in Colorado. Thank you to our officers who returned this furry community member to its proper home,” the town wrote on its official Twitter page.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.