Colorado’s governor orders flags to be lowered to honor U.S. Capitol Officers following proclamation by President Trump

DENVER (KKTV) - On Monday, Colorado’s governor ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide until sunset on Jan. 13.

The order comes following a proclamation by President Donald Trump to honor the United States Capitol Police officers. You can read the full proclamation at the bottom of this article, as provided by the governor’s office on behalf of the Office of the Press Secretary.

The proclamation is for U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Officer Sicknick died after clashing with rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events. Two people familiar with the matter said the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

The proclamation is below:

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of January, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

