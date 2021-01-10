Advertisement

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president’s desire to construct a border wall. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it has been paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in a short amount of time — most of it this year.

The administration prioritized areas where the wall could be built more quickly, and crews have blasted hills and bulldozed sensitive habitats in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it.

The visit will likely be the president’s first public appearance since he addressed supporters on Wednesday riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. He is anxious to highlight accomplishments as his presidency winds down.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House are pushing for an impeachment vote next week and are planning to formally introduce their proposal Monday with a vote possible by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 SB closed north of Monument
Southbound I-25 re-opened in the gap north of Monument
Police found the car facing the wrong way on 13th street as they investigated the person inside...
Man recovering following gunshot to the chest
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Police lights
4 felons taken off the street and several arrests made following homeless camp cleanup
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
Mild Week On Tap
Cold start Monday
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
The acting U.S. attorney general in DC says hundreds of people may end up under arrest as they...
More arrests made in Capitol riot as investigation continues
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe