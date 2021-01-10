Southbound I-25 re-opened in the gap north of Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of I-25 southbound are now back open north of Monument. CDOT closed the road Saturday evening following a high volume of crashes and vehicle slide offs due to winter weather conditions.

Colorado’s Department of Transportation tweeted the closure just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. CDOT says I-25 SB is closed between Exit 163 - County Line Road, and Exit 151 - CO 105.

I-25 SB: Full closure between Exit 163 - County Line Road and Exit 161 - CO 105. Use alternate route, expect delays, use caution https://t.co/MeF3UamSy5 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 10, 2021

