Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Parker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Authorities say Michael January was last seen at Parker Adventist Hospital around 3:00p.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes.

DCSO says January may be driving a black 2002 Toyota Highlander with the license plate HQN638. He may got to Home Depot.

Law enforcement believe he is endangered, but no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who has seen January or his car is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.

