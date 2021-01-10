Advertisement

Man recovering following gunshot to the chest

Police found the car facing the wrong way on 13th street as they investigated the person inside...
By Ashley Franco
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating what led up to a shooting leaving a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning someone had called them reporting a man was banging on the door of their house saying he had been shot. Homeowners did not answer the door because they didn’t know the man. They did call the police.

Officers responded to the home on Fearnow Ave in Pueblo. While they were investigating the area they found a car on 13th St. facing east in the westbound lane. Someone was inside the car. When officers stopped to contact the man they learned the car had been stolen and the person inside had a felony warrant out of El Paso County.

As officers continued investigating they found a .22 rifle with a sawed-off barrel on the floorboard of the stolen car. They also report seeing a bullet hole in the car’s rear window.

Pueblo police say Christopher Marquez-Perez was arrested on the warrant out of El Paso County as well as charges related to the gun he had.

Pueblo police were able to then contact the victim who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital. It is not clear what his condition is.

Police believe the victim and Marquez-Perez were together and a third unidentified party shot the victim.

Police are still working to identify the third person involved. If you saw anything call police.

