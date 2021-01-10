Advertisement

Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries

Nuggets rise to 4-5 on season
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA. (KKTV)
By DAN GELSTON
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM MST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 115-103.

The Sixers played without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and had the minimum eight players active as the team faced injuries and COVID-19 concerns. Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn.

That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing. The Sixers only used seven players. Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points for the Sixers.

