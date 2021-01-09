WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What started as a reported road rage case in early November ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera footage of the Nov. 4 encounter along with dispatch recordings. The video can be watched at the top of this article. WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

The events leading up to the shooting started at about 4:45 in the morning on Nov. 4 when an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was waved down by a citizen at the Safeway parking lot near S. Academy Boulevard and Highway 115. The citizen claimed they were the victim of a road rage incident involving a gun, according to police. The officer called in additional units to look for the suspect.

“Officers did locate the suspect vehicle driving on 115. The car exited at 115 and came to a dead-end right outside of Fort Carson gate two. When officers pulled in behind the vehicle, the suspect exited with a firearm. At that time, at least one shot was fired by the two involved officers,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Natashia Kerr.

The suspect died at the scene. He was later identified as 33-year-old Dean Trasente. No officers were injured.

In the video, you can see the suspect holding what appears to be a gun as two officers continually tell the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect seems to ignore the demands of the officers. At one point, it looks like the suspect pointed a weapon directly at an officer. The suspect can be seen walking away from the police and toward the vehicles. More than a minute passes since the start of the video when the suspect enters an officer’s car. One of the officers opens the door and the suspect rapidly exits the vehicle before shots are fired.

The incident remains under review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The video at the top contains the following:

-Radio Traffic Audio Between Sergeant Wingert and CSPD Communications (Begins at 00:15) *Note, we have removed blank portions of the radio traffic audio where there is no communication.

-Corporal Ford’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid (Begins at 06:26)

-Officer D’Amour’s Body Worn Camera From Beginning of Incident to Rendering Aid (Begins at 10:21)

