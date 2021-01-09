Advertisement

Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.(EPCSO)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A jury scam is reportedly targeting people in Colorado.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the caller threatens the person who picked up the phone stating they missed jury duty. The scammer goes on to say it is a felony to miss jury duty and the targeted victim needs to pay fines in excess of $1,800. The scam attempt doesn’t stop there, the caller then instructs the person who picked up the phone to come to the sheriff’s office after the money is deposited to sign a waiver form.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that our Office NEVER calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant or have missed court or jury duty,” Jacqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “We [The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] will also NEVER call to ask for money, for any reason. NO government entity will call or text you to say you owe taxes, you missed jury duty, or there is a warrant for your arrest.”

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, it is recommended you file a report with local authorities. You can also report scam attempts to the Office of the Attorney General in Colorado by clicking here.

General tips provided by the El Paso County Sheriffs Office:

-If anyone you don’t know calls and asks for money, hang up.

-If you do not recognize the number calling you, do not answer.

-If someone claims to be from a law enforcement agency, call that agency to confirm.

-Do NOT give anyone your personal or financial information.

-If you have information about or fallen victim to this or any other scam, please contact 719-390-5555, and ask to have a deputy to come out and take a report.

