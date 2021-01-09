A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A small group of people came out Friday afternoon to rally against U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.

Protesters gathered outside her office in Pueblo calling for her expulsion from Congress.

More than a dozen people have gathered outside of @laurenboebert office in Pueblo. They are reportedly calling for her resignation. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/GBENzGcUqb — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) January 8, 2021

Rural Colorado United organized the event citing several of Boebert’s actions within the past week.

During the riots at Capitol Hill, Boebert posted on Twitter saying “Today is 1776” and has made it a point to carry a gun in Washington D.C.

Today is 1776. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

George Autobee, the CEO of Rural Colorado United, is devastated seeing the events at Capitol Hill this week and is doing what he can to move forward in a positive way.

“What happened two days ago was beyond my belief as a veteran involved in combat. Coming back to this reality is it hurts. It really hurts. But we’re here to do the positive thing today” Autobee said.

The people who gathered in Pueblo want to make sure Boebert is not allowed to be seated in Congress and is not given any committee assignments.

Bri Buentello from the Colorado House of Representatives, tells 11 News Boeberts’ views do not represent those of Pueblo.

“What we’re doing today is showing that we are Pueblo. We are part of C3 [Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district] and the bottom line is we didn’t ask for Lauren Boebert. Pueblo did not vote for Lauren Boebert, but she needs to know that she works for us. This is part of holding her accountable,” Buentello explained.

11 News has reached out to Boebert’s office following Friday’s protests, but they have not responded last time this article was updated at 6 p.m. on Friday. Boebert did post a video to her Twitter Friday morning speaking on the events at Capitol Hill.

We are the United States of America. Freedom will find a way to persevere. God bless each and every one of you. You are all in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/EoOAbJVeMa — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 8, 2021

Several other rallies happened in other parts of Colorado this afternoon as well, including Grand Junction and Durango.

