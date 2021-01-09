4 felons taken off the street and several arrests made following homeless camp cleanup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they’ve cited several people for illegally camping near the Greenway Trail between Cimarron St. and South Nevada Ave, just south of the downtown area.

Police report over the course of several months there had been a steady increase of illegal camping along the trail. The Homeless Outreach Team within CSPD had received numerous complaints of the illegal camps citing people had been littering, setting fires, using narcotics, and assaulting people.

On December 30th HOT began responding to those complaints and contacting illegal campers in the area along with giving verbal warnings and providing resources on areas they could go such as the Springs Rescue Mission.

All of the camps in the area were given warnings about a clean-update of January 6th. Along with the clean-up date, people were given warnings of enforcement action that was set to begin two days before the clean-up date.

According to officers, many campers followed the warnings, while some did not which lead to citations and a variety of charges.

The Code Enforcement’s Quality of Life Team and Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful Team conducted clean up and hauled away multiple truck loads and trailers of litter left behind.

During the course of the clean-up, the Homeless Outreach Team posted approximately 60 camps, took four felons off the street on warrants, cleared out an additional 56 misdemeanor warrants, and cited 16 camping/riparian zone violations along with three campfire violations. Several arrests were made.

CSPD says the Homeless Outreach Team “remains committed to seeking out those in the homeless community wanting assistance to get out of their current environment and into a safer environment and to keep Colorado Springs beautiful.”

