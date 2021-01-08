Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen noon Friday after water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will reopen at noon Friday after a water main break shutdown the zoo in the morning.

The zoo said at about 6 a.m. Friday, a water main break was discovered within the zoo. Zoo staff quickly mobilized to address the break, which required water to be shut-off to the entire zoo.

Animal care staff was able to store enough water for animals to get them comfortably through the shutdown.

At 10 a.m. the zoo told 11 News crews are still doing some work on the break, but guests can safely go back to the zoo in the afternoon. There may be some minor rerouting or noise in the area where work is happening, but all exhibits and amenities will be open.

Refunds for advance ticket holders for 9 through 11:40 a.m. entry times will be processed automatically within a few business days; funds will be returned to their original form of payment as soon as the refund clears the banking system. Ticket holders do not need to contact the Zoo to request a refund.

