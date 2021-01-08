Advertisement

US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United States Capitol police confirmed the death of an officer following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” USCP said in a statement.

USCP said Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm president-elect Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that
El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules
FILE - This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"...
Sentimental video tribute closes Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!”