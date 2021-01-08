Police looking for suspect who robbed tanning salon in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a tanning salon in northern Colorado Springs.

CSPD said on Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. a white male, approximately 6′, 180lbs, wearing a neck covering as a mask, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, entered the Tan Your Hide on Academy, north of Woodmen, and asked for change.

When the female clerk opened the cash drawer, the male suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver colored slide at the employee and demanded cash. The clerk handed him the cash and the suspect then walked through the business and exited out the rear door.

CSPD said a K9 executed a thorough track but did not locate the suspect. The track gave indication the suspect might have entered a vehicle to leave the area. An article of clothing was located near the business which is believed to be discarded by the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.