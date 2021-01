Morning News Anchor/Weekday

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets.

Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

About KKTV:

KKTV is located in picturesque Downtown Colorado Springs in Colorado, and with breathtaking views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, it’s immediately easy to see why people are flocking to colorful Southern Colorado! KKTV 11 News is the Breaking News and Weather Leader in Southern Colorado, and we always put the safety of our viewers first. With more than 65 years of excellence in the community, a multitude of awards including Emmy, Murrow, and Colorado Broadcaster’s Association awards, and state-of-the-art technology, being the leader in the community is integral to the culture of KKTV. Our departments work together as a team to serve our community. We are involved with local non-profits like Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank, and we sponsor fun events like the annual Christmas parade and balloon festival. We work hard and we also like to have fun together. Southern Colorado is our home, and we strive every day to make it an even better place to live and work.

Colorado has become a hotbed for vacationers from around the world, and Southern Colorado is at the heart of all the action. From Garden of the Gods, to Pikes Peak and the Cog Railway, to Royal Gorge, to the thousands upon thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, there are a multitude of things for nature lovers to do in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs was even named the second most desirable place to live in the country in 2017 by US News & World Report! Southern Colorado culture is very laid back, and with breweries and restaurants galore, there’s plenty to do after your nature adventures. Looking for nightlife? Colorado Springs has a growing downtown, and with Denver just an hour to the north, you’re really close to world-class dining and shopping. Southern Colorado is an excellent place to raise a family, where you get a lot of the perks of an urban lifestyle without the growing housing prices of a big city.

Southern Colorado is an amazing place to live, work, and play. If you have a passion for excellence and the expertise to be the best at what you do, apply to KKTV today!

Job Summary:

KKTV is looking to hire a strong, experienced morning anchor who will thrive during continuous coverage, breaking news, and be a leader in the newsroom. The position is for someone who is a go-getter and can work in a fast-paced newsroom. The ideal person will have a great news sense, is intelligent and can help with scripts. This is not an entry level position. Candidate must have a minimum of 3 years of anchoring experience. We are looking for someone who displays professionalism and personality, on and off the air. This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the #1 newscast in a breaking news market in beautiful Colorado.

Responsibilities will include the following:

• Anchor morning and mid-morning newscasts as assigned

• Present stories calmly and clearly and in a live capacity

• Develop and produce relevant, enterprise and breaking stories for multiple platforms

• Can go unscripted and be engaging

• Works well with others

• Write broadcast & digital news stories that are professionally complete and compelling

• Appear at promotional functions

• Develop sources

• Operate news equipment in a safe, professional manner

• Support news promotion

• Contribute regularly to news coverage

• Perform duties as assigned

Requirements

• Minimum 3 years anchor/reporter experience

• A journalist at heart who is willing to go live in the field on big stories

• College degree or equivalent job experience in a journalism-related field

• Leadership skills

• Exceptional news judgment

• Professional knowledge of news operations are required

• Strong and engaging on-air skills to produce memorable live shows

• Strong social media optimizer utilizing Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

• Knowledge of non-linear editing systems

• Be calm and cool under pressure & deadlines

• Great organizational skills

Come join our team, apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume (you may search by call letters KKTV-TV)

Additional Info

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray Television’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. PARTICIPATES IN E-VERIFY.