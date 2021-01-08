Multi Media Journalist/Digital Producer

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets.

Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

About KKTV:

KKTV is located in picturesque Downtown Colorado Springs in Colorado, and with breathtaking views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, it’s immediately easy to see why people are flocking to colorful Southern Colorado! KKTV 11 News is the Breaking News and Weather Leader in Southern Colorado, and we always put the safety of our viewers first. With more than 65 years of excellence in the community, a multitude of awards including Emmy, Murrow, and Colorado Broadcaster’s Association awards, and state-of-the-art technology, being the leader in the community is integral to the culture of KKTV. Our departments work together as a team to serve our community. We are involved with local non-profits like Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank, and we sponsor fun events like the annual Christmas parade and balloon festival. We work hard and we also like to have fun together. Southern Colorado is our home, and we strive every day to make it an even better place to live and work.

Job Summary:

KKTV 11 News is looking for a Multi Media Journalist with an emphasis in reporting. Primary responsibilities include writing, reporting, shooting, editing and live shots. This position requires solid reporting on all types of daily news stories with emphasis on accuracy and quality. The position also requires the ability to cover breaking news. Responsible for daily news photography and video tape editing. Must be able to shoot and edit. Must be able to work efficiently alone.

In addition the ideal candidate contributes daily content to KKTV.COM and other associated digital products. Responsible for managing and producing fresh content for website and associated digital product. Content includes text stories, polls, blogs, video, images, links, and other items. Responsible for expanding on existing content to give deeper value to end users. Responsible for updating and monitoring website and associated digital products regularly, and assigning content to areas and sections in a manner most valuable to end user. Will work with management to formulate processes for website management and be the “web advocate” in daily editorial meetings. Responsible for answering user and viewer questions about website and/or on-air content.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

• Gather, create, produce, manage fresh content and graphics for news and social media platforms

• Contribute to newscasts; reporting quickly and accurately

• Attention to detail and solid news judgment

• Recognize, create and post “breaking news”

• Write crisp teases and promotional material for news and social media

• Contribute to daily editorial meetings

• Work with management as the “web advocate”

• Applicable college degree required

• Appropriate experience may be substituted at employer’s discretion

• Producing experience preferred but experience as a news reporter, assignment editor or other applicable journalism experience may be accepted

• One (1) year experience as a Multi Media Journalist and experience with digital platforms

• Come join our news team, apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings by searching the station call letters (KKTV-TV) and attach resume

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. PARTICIPATES IN E-VERIFY.