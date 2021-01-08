Man arrested after human remains found inside suitcases in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest has been made in a disturbing case out of Denver.

Benjamin Satterthwaite is suspected of first-degree murder. Denver Police announced his arrest on Friday after suitcases with human remains inside were found off a Denver street on Dec. 30. The identity of the victim has yet to be released to the public or confirmed by a medical examiner. However, authorities do believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suitcases were found in the 1700 block of S. Java Way. Crews were reportedly plowing snow from the sidewalk when they noticed the suitcases on the southwest side of the city. During a news conference carried by CBSN Denver on Dec. 30, police added it appeared the man was recently deceased. Police have reason to believe this is a homicide case.

