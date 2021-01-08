Advertisement

Man arrested after human remains found inside suitcases in Denver

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest has been made in a disturbing case out of Denver.

Benjamin Satterthwaite is suspected of first-degree murder. Denver Police announced his arrest on Friday after suitcases with human remains inside were found off a Denver street on Dec. 30. The identity of the victim has yet to be released to the public or confirmed by a medical examiner. However, authorities do believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suitcases were found in the 1700 block of S. Java Way. Crews were reportedly plowing snow from the sidewalk when they noticed the suitcases on the southwest side of the city. During a news conference carried by CBSN Denver on Dec. 30, police added it appeared the man was recently deceased. Police have reason to believe this is a homicide case.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
A still frame from body-camera footage provided by CSPD of a deadly Nov. 4 shooting. The...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday
Snowy Saturday
Snowy Saturday