Evening Anchor (Primary)

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in more than 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KKTV:

KKTV is located in picturesque Downtown Colorado Springs in Colorado, and with breathtaking views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, it’s immediately easy to see why people are flocking to colorful Southern Colorado! KKTV 11 News is the Breaking News and Weather Leader in Southern Colorado, and we always put the safety of our viewers first. With more than 65 years of excellence in the community, a multitude of awards including Emmy, Murrow, and Colorado Broadcaster’s Association awards, and state-of-the-art technology, being the leader in the community is integral to the culture of KKTV. Our departments work together as a team to serve our community. We are involved with local non-profits like Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank, and we sponsor fun events like the annual Christmas parade and balloon festival. We work hard and we also like to have fun together. Southern Colorado is our home, and we strive every day to make it an even better place to live and work.

Job Summary:

KKTV is looking to hire a strong, experienced evening anchor who will thrive during continuous coverage, breaking news, and be a leader in the newsroom. The position is for someone who is a go-getter and can work in a fast-paced newsroom. The ideal person will have a great news sense, is intelligent and can help with scripts. This is not an entry level position. Candidate must have a minimum of 5 years of anchoring experience. We are looking for someone who displays professionalism and personality, on and off the air. This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the #1 newscast in a breaking news market in beautiful Colorado.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

• Anchor evening and 10pm newscasts as assigned

• Present stories calmly and clearly and in a live capacity

• Develop and produce relevant, enterprise and breaking stories for multiple platforms

• Can go unscripted and be engaging

• Works well with others

• Write broadcast & digital news stories that are professionally complete and compelling

• Appear at promotional functions

• Develop sources

• Operate news equipment in a safe, professional manner

• Support news promotion

• Contribute regularly to news coverage

• Perform duties as assigned

Requirements

• Minimum 5 years anchor/reporter experience

• A journalist at heart who is willing to go live in the field on big stories

• College degree or equivalent job experience in a journalism-related field

• Leadership skills

• Exceptional news judgment

• Professional knowledge of news operations are required

• Strong and engaging on-air skills to produce memorable live shows

• Strong social media optimizer utilizing Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

• Knowledge of non-linear editing systems

• Be calm and cool under pressure & deadlines

• Great organizational skills

Additional Info

