Advertisement

Education head DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
A still frame from body-camera footage provided by CSPD of a deadly Nov. 4 shooting. The...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday
Snowy Saturday
Snowy Saturday