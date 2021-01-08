Advertisement

Colorado officers won’t be charged for detaining Black girls

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the Colorado attorney general opened a grand jury investigation into the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped as he walked down the street, placed in a neck hold, and injected with a sedative in 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say suburban Denver police officers who detained four Black girls by gunpoint after wrongly suspecting they were riding in a stolen car this summer won’t be charged.

Friday’s decision comes the same day the Colorado attorney general opened a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain. He was a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped as he walked down the street, placed in a neck hold and injected with a sedative in 2019. Both involved officers from the Aurora Police Department and drew national attention during America’s reckoning over racism and police brutality.

In the case of the girls, the district attorney found no evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers acted unlawfully.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
A still frame from body-camera footage provided by CSPD of a deadly Nov. 4 shooting. The...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday
Snowy Saturday
Snowy Saturday