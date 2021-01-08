Advertisement

Broncos OL Garett Bolles named second-team All Pro

Bolles only Bronco voted All Pro
(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The comeback story for Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is complete.

On Friday, Bolles was voted second-team All Pro by the Associated Press. Bolles earned 13 votes from the 50-member panel, and is the only Denver Broncos player named to an All-Pro team this season.

Bolles was Denver’s first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, his career got off to a rocky start in the Mile High City, earning a reputation for inconsistent play and holding penalties in his first four seasons. The Broncos declined Bolles’ fifth year option, and former GM John Elway expressed there would be a competition at left tackle heading into the 2020 season.

Bolles stepped up his game recently, grading as Denver’s highest offensive lineman through the season. In November, Bolles signed a four-year, $68 million dollar extension.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb and Safety Justin Simmons were not named All-Pros, despite their selection to the Pro Bowl this season. Simmons received six total votes from the panel.

