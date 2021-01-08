Bent County deputy passes away after battle with cancer
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that passed away after a relentless battle with cancer.
The sheriff’s office posted on social media that Deputy Jerry T. Clark passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021.
“Our County lost an outstanding public servant and Retired United States Marine. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Family. EOW 01/07/2021,” said BCSO.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.