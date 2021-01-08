Apparent homeless camp fire closes bridge near downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An apparent homeless camp fire closed a bridge near downtown Pueblo early Friday morning.

Pueblo officers tweeted about a fire under the E. 4th Street bridge around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The bridge was closed but has since reopened.

Officers say it appears the fire happened at a homeless camp, which was vacated by the time law enforcement arrived on scene.

Officers & PFD are on scene at a fire under the E. 4th St. bridge. The bridge is completely closed. Please use E. 8th St. or Hwy 50 Bypass as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/LAbpS18dfN — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) January 8, 2021

