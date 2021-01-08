Apparent homeless camp fire closes bridge near downtown Pueblo
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An apparent homeless camp fire closed a bridge near downtown Pueblo early Friday morning.
Pueblo officers tweeted about a fire under the E. 4th Street bridge around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The bridge was closed but has since reopened.
Officers say it appears the fire happened at a homeless camp, which was vacated by the time law enforcement arrived on scene.
