Advertisement

All Wright: Senior leads CU to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

Buffs rise to 8-3 on season, Oregon St. up next
(KKTV)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes as they improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all-time in Boulder. Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/7/2021 6:25:46 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

Broncos OL Garett Bolles named second-team All Pro
CHSAA logo
CHSAA “season B” protocols released for winter sports
Air Force women's basketball celebrates after a 76-52 win over Boise State Wednesday at Clune...
Air Force women’s hoops dominate Boise State in record win
John Elway, Denver Broncos president of football operations, before an NFL football game...
John Elway says he’ll hire a GM who will report to him