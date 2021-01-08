All Wright: Senior leads CU to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes as they improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all-time in Boulder. Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

1/7/2021 6:25:46 PM (GMT -7:00)