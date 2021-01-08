3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Another case of the COVID-19 variant has been detected in Colorado.

Colorado was the first state in the U.S. to discover a patient with the variant back on Dec. 29. The first patient was isolated in Elbert County following the detection of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. The variant has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, several countries in Europe restricted travel from the UK as a result. It is believed that the COVID-19 vaccines also work against the variant.

On Thursday, the Colorado State Joint Information Center announced a new case of the variant was discovered in Aurora. Public health officials discovered Thursday’s third confirmed case and one possible case in staff members at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons operated by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

The state says Coloradans can protect themselves from the B.1.1.7 variant in the same ways they can protect themselves from the prominent SARS-CoV-2 strain by following public health protocols-- hand washing, mask wearing, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

The second confirmed case is at the same location where the first confirmed case was discovered. Originally, the state was investigating it as a possible case until the confirmation came on Thursday.

