Advertisement

32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies worked together to take a man into custody who is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Thomas Wirebaugh on Thursday. Members of the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of Old Pioneer Trail. The neighborhood is in Fountain, just to the east of Fountain Mesa Road.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Homeland Security Investigations were all involved in the case.

If you know of someone suspected of being in possession of, is distributing, or involved in the production of child pornography, you can file a report with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. This report can be made online at cybertipline.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678. The reports provided through these avenues are forwarded to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
A still frame from body-camera footage provided by CSPD of a deadly Nov. 4 shooting. The...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday
Snowy Saturday
Snowy Saturday