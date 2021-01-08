32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies worked together to take a man into custody who is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Thomas Wirebaugh on Thursday. Members of the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of Old Pioneer Trail. The neighborhood is in Fountain, just to the east of Fountain Mesa Road.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Homeland Security Investigations were all involved in the case.

If you know of someone suspected of being in possession of, is distributing, or involved in the production of child pornography, you can file a report with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. This report can be made online at cybertipline.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678. The reports provided through these avenues are forwarded to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.