2 people caught in Colorado avalanches on Friday

The image on the left shows a very large snowmobile-triggered avalanche near Jones Pass. The image on the right shows a large human-triggered avalanche near Loveland Pass.(Colorado Avalanche Information Center)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were lucky to walk away from two separate avalanches in Colorado on Friday believed to be caused by people.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there was a human-triggered avalanche near Loveland pass and a second near Jones pass. Two people were caught in each avalanche, but there no serious injuries.

“The size of avalanches is increasing as slabs gradually become thicker and connect across more terrain,” a post by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Facebook reads. “The chance of triggering an avalanche is not going down, but the consequences of getting caught in one are going up. This avalanche concern is not going away any time soon. Choose terrain carefully and check the avalanche forecast to help identify the most suspect slopes.”

Photos of the aftermath from both avalanches are at the top of this article.

