Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

PUEBLO COUNTY Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County arrested three people suspected of trying to steal about $50,000 worth of marijuana on Wednesday.

The incident started at about 9:45 a.m. in a neighborhood to the east of Pueblo just to the south of Catalpa Street. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a reported robbery at a legal marijuana grow. During the robbery, shots were reportedly fired as the suspects fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

No one was hit by gunfire, but an employee did have minor injuries after his vehicle was hit by one of the suspect vehicles.

“When deputies arrived, they found the suspect vehicles – a 2007 Cadillac and a 2003 Ford Windstar – nearby after both were involved in separate accidents while attempting to leave the area,” Gayle Perez with the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “Deputies set up a perimeter around the area and immediately located and took into custody two men and a woman. Two handguns also were recovered. Deputies continued to search the area on foot and utilized a K-9 and a drone to look for possible additional suspects. Colorado State Patrol and Pueblo Police also assisted at the scene.”

Deputies located the second vehicle at a hotel in the city. A search warrant for that vehicle was pending last time this article was updated Thursday afternoon.

Three people were arrested in the case. Brandon Lujan, Daimon Lanckriet and Alissa Ramos.

Lujan is facing charges of first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Lanckriet is facing charges of first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree assault, theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Ramos is facing charges of first-degree burglary and theft.

All three suspects were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

