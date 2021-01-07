Pueblo mall COVID-19 testing site will close after Jan. 9 after seeing fewer people getting tested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A decrease in the number of people getting testing for COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of one of two free community testing sites in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo health department announced on Thursday the last day of the drive-thru testing site at the Pueblo Mall, operated by MAKO Medical, is Saturday, January 9th.

Free community COVID-19 testing will continue at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. This drive-thru testing site, also operated by MAKO, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no limit to the number of people who can be tested each day. Testing results are generally back in four days.

“We are confident the one testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be able to handle the current and future demand for testing in our community,” said Pueblo County public health director Randy Evetts in a press release. “Although vaccinations have begun and our positivity rate has decreased, we want the public to know COVID still exists in our community.”

Information about COVID-19 in Pueblo, including testing and pre-registration for testing, is available at the COVID-19 Information Line at (719) 583-4444, or online.

