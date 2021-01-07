MISSING: 14-year-old girl out of Aurora; last seen Wednesday night and could be with ‘young male’ according to police
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking anyone who sees 14-year-old Daphne to call 911. She’s pictured at the top of this article.
A photo of Daphne was shared by Aurora Police on Thursday morning. She reportedly left her home in the 2100 block of S. Richfield Way in Aurora at about 7 Wednesday night. She left with a friend and hasn’t been seen since. Daphne uses hearing aids and walks with a limp.
Police later shared a photo of a “young male” who Daphne could be with. This article was updated to include his photo.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.