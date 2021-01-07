Advertisement

MISSING: 14-year-old girl out of Aurora; last seen Wednesday night and could be with ‘young male’ according to police

Missing teen Daphne (pictured left) and the "young male" police believe she is with (pictured...
Missing teen Daphne (pictured left) and the "young male" police believe she is with (pictured right.)(Aurora PD)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking anyone who sees 14-year-old Daphne to call 911. She’s pictured at the top of this article.

A photo of Daphne was shared by Aurora Police on Thursday morning. She reportedly left her home in the 2100 block of S. Richfield Way in Aurora at about 7 Wednesday night. She left with a friend and hasn’t been seen since. Daphne uses hearing aids and walks with a limp.

Police later shared a photo of a “young male” who Daphne could be with. This article was updated to include his photo.

