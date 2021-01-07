Advertisement

2 Colorado representatives sustained opposition stance on election results after rioters breached capitol

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While congress voted to certify 2020′s election results, two Coloradans in The House of Representatives still voted to object the election both in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Republicans Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn were among 121 representatives who voted to oppose election results in Arizona. Pennsylvania’s breakdown was very similar The votes were finalized after Trump supporters rioted and breached the U.S. Capitol.

According to the House of Representative’s website, Colorado Republican Ken Buck did not vote on the question to object Pennsylvania’s election, but did vote to object Arizona’s.

Six republican U.S. senators voted to oppose Arizona’s election, none of which are from Colorado. Both Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and recently-sworn-in John Hickenlooper are democrats.

