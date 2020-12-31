Advertisement

Pledge to not drink and drive this New Year’s Eve and get a free or discounted ride in Colorado Springs

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is helping Colorado Springs residents celebrate the new year safely and prevent impaired driving by providing free or discounted rides with Lyft.

On Thursday, Dec. 31 CDOT is giving out 200 Lyft ride credits valued at $10 each to Colorado Springs residents who sign an online pledge at “Gift of Lyft” to never drive impaired.

“I think the new year celebrations are going to look very different this year with bars and restaurants closed, but I think the one thing that will remain the same is that people are going to be drinking. And if they’re going to be drinking we want them to make smart decisions,” said Sam Cole of CDOT.

CDOT’s New Year’s DUI enforcement period is from Dec. 29 - Jan. 2. Law enforcement agencies all across Colorado will be on the lookout for anyone driving impaired this holiday season.

“El Paso County and Colorado Springs unfortunately are real hot spots when it comes to impaired driving. We’ve seen twice as many so far this year fatal crashes involving an impaired driver take place in El Paso County compared to other large counties in the state,” said Cole.

