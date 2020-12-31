Advertisement

Local churches will ring bells at noon Thursday to honor Puebloans who lost their lives to COVID-19

Church
Church(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Local churches will ring their church bells at noon on Thursday to honor the hundreds of Puebloans who lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2020.

Pueblo’s Mayor Nick Gradisar has asked local churches to ring their church bells at noon, for 3 minutes, to honor those Puebloans and send collective sympathies to their families.

Puebloans are asked to ring bells outside or honor the dead with a few minutes of silence in prayer or remembrance.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Colorado
Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses
The remains of Shayla Jenna Hammel were found on a rural Colorado property.
Human remains identified as missing Colorado woman following a disturbing discovery in a rural area
One-third of sickest COVID-19 patients in Colorado Springs area have had “long-haul” symptoms, study from UCHealth
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
5-year-old girl falls through railing at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, no serious injuries reported
Details on who is eligible to participate in Colorado's 5 star program and what the benefits are.
El Paso County leaders pursue Five-Star program in an effort to re-open dining rooms at restaurants and other businesses

Latest News

Midday weather 12.31.20
Windy end to 2020
Gift of Lyft
Pledge to not drink and drive this New Year’s Eve and get a free or discounted ride in Colorado Springs
COVID-19 in Colorado
Colorado governor asks state health department to move all counties in ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’ to help businesses
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado as of 12/30/20
Colorado entering new vaccine phase, more people now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under 1B