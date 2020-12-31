Local churches will ring bells at noon Thursday to honor Puebloans who lost their lives to COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Local churches will ring their church bells at noon on Thursday to honor the hundreds of Puebloans who lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2020.

Pueblo’s Mayor Nick Gradisar has asked local churches to ring their church bells at noon, for 3 minutes, to honor those Puebloans and send collective sympathies to their families.

Puebloans are asked to ring bells outside or honor the dead with a few minutes of silence in prayer or remembrance.

