Colorado Springs man needed to be revived twice as he battled COVID-19 for 2 months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Steve Martinez was greeted by adoring friends, family, and hospital staff Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs.

He earned it.

“It felt good it was a surprising welcome,” Martinez explained minutes after leaving the hospital.

Martinez was at Penrose-St. Francis Hospital for two months battling COVID-19.

Doctors say he suffered two heart attacks, going into cardiac arrest on both occasions. He was revived by doctors both times.

Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1, and returned home on oxygen after a short stay at the hospital. But his symptoms got worse, and he was taken back on Nov. 7 when the fight for his life started.

He is still on oxygen, and cannot walk. But now he can recover in his home, with his wife and five children.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Martinez’s family to help him with recovery. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.